Univastu India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.88 crore, up 166.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.88 crore in December 2022 up 166.12% from Rs. 10.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2022 up 373.09% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2022 up 157.67% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021.