Univastu India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.88 crore, up 166.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.88 crore in December 2022 up 166.12% from Rs. 10.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2022 up 373.09% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2022 up 157.67% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021.

Univastu India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021.

Univastu India shares closed at 90.45 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and -12.35% over the last 12 months.