Univastu India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.10 crore, up 17.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.10 crore in December 2021 up 17.63% from Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 down 55.88% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021 down 37.32% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2020.

Univastu India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2020.

Univastu India shares closed at 103.20 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)