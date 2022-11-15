Univastu India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore, up 132.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore in September 2022 up 132.76% from Rs. 7.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2022 up 320.16% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2022 up 83.47% from Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2021.

Univastu India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2021.

Univastu India shares closed at 78.50 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.09% returns over the last 6 months and 9.33% over the last 12 months.