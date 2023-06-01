Univastu India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore, up 68.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore in March 2023 up 68.01% from Rs. 16.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 down 19.79% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2023 down 4.26% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022.

Univastu India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2022.

Univastu India shares closed at 92.70 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.49% returns over the last 6 months and 23.60% over the last 12 months.