Univastu India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.04 crore, up 176.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.04 crore in December 2022 up 176.04% from Rs. 10.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2022 up 370.11% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2022 up 157.8% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.