Univastu India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.04 crore, up 176.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.04 crore in December 2022 up 176.04% from Rs. 10.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2022 up 370.11% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2022 up 157.8% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

Univastu India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.

Univastu India shares closed at 94.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.99% returns over the last 6 months and 9.71% over the last 12 months.