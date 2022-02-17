Univastu India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.16 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.16 crore in December 2021 up 16.26% from Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 down 56.04% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021 down 33.54% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2020.

Univastu India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2020.

Univastu India shares closed at 86.00 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.35% returns over the last 6 months and 171.72% over the last 12 months.