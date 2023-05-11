United Van Hors Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore, up 32.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore in March 2023 up 32.62% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 up 542.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2023 up 2525% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

United Van Hors EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.

United Van Hors shares closed at 126.70 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.17% returns over the last 6 months and 71.33% over the last 12 months.