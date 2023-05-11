English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    United Van Hors Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore, up 32.62% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Van Der Horst are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore in March 2023 up 32.62% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 up 542.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2023 up 2525% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    United Van Hors EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.

    United Van Hors shares closed at 126.70 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.17% returns over the last 6 months and 71.33% over the last 12 months.

    United Van Der Horst
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.034.423.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.034.423.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.361.711.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.01-0.350.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.240.27
    Depreciation0.420.410.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.511.441.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.370.97-0.50
    Other Income0.150.120.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.521.09-0.36
    Interest0.600.420.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.920.68-0.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.920.68-0.68
    Tax0.070.31-0.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.850.370.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.850.370.13
    Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.520.660.19
    Diluted EPS1.520.660.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.520.660.19
    Diluted EPS1.520.660.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #United Van Der Horst #United Van Hors
    first published: May 11, 2023 03:33 pm