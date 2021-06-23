MARKET NEWS

United Van Hors Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore, up 61.27% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Van Der Horst are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore in March 2021 up 61.27% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2021 up 1454.06% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021 up 290.74% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020.

United Van Hors EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2020.

United Van Hors shares closed at 24.55 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.29% returns over the last 6 months

United Van Der Horst
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2.832.891.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.832.891.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials-0.331.040.32
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.520.16-0.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.260.200.26
Depreciation0.230.180.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.420.930.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.760.370.30
Other Income0.120.080.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.880.460.32
Interest0.440.330.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.430.130.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.430.130.07
Tax-0.040.90-0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.47-0.770.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.47-0.770.09
Equity Share Capital4.794.794.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.23-1.680.23
Diluted EPS3.23-1.680.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.23-1.680.23
Diluted EPS3.23-1.680.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #United Van Der Horst #United Van Hors
first published: Jun 23, 2021 09:00 am

