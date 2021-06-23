United Van Hors Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore, up 61.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore in March 2021 up 61.27% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2021 up 1454.06% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021 up 290.74% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020.

United Van Hors EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2020.

United Van Hors shares closed at 24.55 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.29% returns over the last 6 months