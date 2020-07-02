United Van Hors Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in March 2020 up 9.59% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020 up 112.02% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020 up 92.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.

United Van Hors EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.98 in March 2019.

United Van Hors shares closed at 25.50 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)