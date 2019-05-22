United Van Hors Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 7.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Van Der Horst are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in March 2019 down 7.76% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019 down 129.52% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 down 65.85% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2018.
United Van Hors shares closed at 16.05 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -56.50% returns over the last 6 months and 22.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.60
|1.32
|1.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.60
|1.32
|1.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.15
|0.43
|0.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|-0.13
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.17
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.94
|0.94
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.78
|0.64
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.72
|-0.13
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.72
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.50
|0.20
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.16
|-0.93
|-0.12
|Exceptional Items
|0.14
|--
|0.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.03
|-0.93
|0.08
|Tax
|-0.24
|-0.23
|-2.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.79
|-0.69
|2.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.79
|-0.69
|2.67
|Equity Share Capital
|3.99
|3.99
|3.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.98
|-1.73
|6.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.98
|-1.73
|6.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.98
|-1.73
|6.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.98
|-1.73
|6.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited