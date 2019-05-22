United Van Hors Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 7.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in March 2019 down 7.76% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019 down 129.52% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 down 65.85% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2018.

United Van Hors shares closed at 16.05 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -56.50% returns over the last 6 months and 22.33% over the last 12 months.