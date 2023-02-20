United Van Hors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, up 47.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in December 2022 up 47.49% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 27.91% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 36.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.