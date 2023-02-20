United Van Hors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, up 47.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in December 2022 up 47.49% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 27.91% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 36.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

United Van Hors EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2021.

United Van Hors shares closed at 73.40 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and -18.44% over the last 12 months.