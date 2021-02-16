United Van Hors Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, up 26.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in December 2020 up 26.91% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020 down 639.73% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020 up 60% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

United Van Hors shares closed at 24.85 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)