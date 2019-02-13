United Van Hors Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 90.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Van Der Horst are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in December 2018 up 90.68% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2018 up 60.32% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 121.57% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2017.
United Van Hors shares closed at 29.45 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)
|
|United Van Der Horst
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.32
|1.54
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.32
|1.54
|0.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.43
|0.12
|0.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|-0.15
|0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.15
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.94
|0.94
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.64
|0.70
|0.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-0.22
|-1.96
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-0.22
|-1.96
|Interest
|0.20
|0.17
|-0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-0.39
|-1.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.13
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.93
|-0.39
|-2.07
|Tax
|-0.23
|-0.23
|-0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-0.16
|-1.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-0.16
|-1.75
|Equity Share Capital
|3.99
|3.99
|3.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|-0.40
|-4.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|-0.40
|-4.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|-0.40
|-4.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|-0.40
|-4.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited