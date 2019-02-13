United Van Hors Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 90.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in December 2018 up 90.68% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2018 up 60.32% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 121.57% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2017.

United Van Hors shares closed at 29.45 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)