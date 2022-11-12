United Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, down 20.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in September 2022 down 20.54% from Rs. 5.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 88.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2022 up 88.89% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

United Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

United Textiles shares closed at 13.37 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.82% returns over the last 6 months and 33.43% over the last 12 months.