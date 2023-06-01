United Textiles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, down 21.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in March 2023 down 21.09% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 12.96% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 31.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

United Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

United Textiles shares closed at 13.64 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.38% over the last 12 months.