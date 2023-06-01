English
    United Textiles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, down 21.09% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in March 2023 down 21.09% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 12.96% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 31.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    United Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

    United Textiles shares closed at 13.64 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.38% over the last 12 months.

    United Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.513.584.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.513.584.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.551.372.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.220.23--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.180.620.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.230.16
    Depreciation0.250.320.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.500.741.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.080.05
    Other Income-0.050.090.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.170.07
    Interest-0.060.170.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.000.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.000.00
    Tax0.020.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.00-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.00-0.01
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.030.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.030.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:23 pm