United Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, down 11.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in March 2022 down 11.9% from Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 92.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 up 38.1% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.
United Textiles shares closed at 10.51 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|
|United Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.44
|5.95
|5.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.44
|5.95
|5.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.52
|4.16
|2.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.12
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.18
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.49
|1.43
|1.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.08
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.10
|0.10
|Interest
|0.07
|0.09
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.02
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|7.39
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited