United Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, down 11.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in March 2022 down 11.9% from Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 92.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 up 38.1% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

United Textiles shares closed at 10.51 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)