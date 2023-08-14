United Textiles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, down 45.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in June 2023 down 45.15% from Rs. 5.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 4.88% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 16.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

United Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

United Textiles shares closed at 11.26 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.31% returns over the last 6 months and 14.90% over the last 12 months.