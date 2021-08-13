United Textiles Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, up 58.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in June 2021 up 58.43% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 282.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 up 27.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

United Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

United Textiles shares closed at 7.46 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)