United Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore, down 39.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 39.88% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 48.15% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.