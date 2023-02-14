United Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore, down 39.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 39.88% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 48.15% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

United Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

United Textiles shares closed at 12.84 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.89% returns over the last 6 months and 0.71% over the last 12 months.