United Textiles Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.95 crore, up 81.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.95 crore in December 2021 up 81.3% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 75.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020.

United Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

United Textiles shares closed at 12.85 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.07% returns over the last 6 months and 256.94% over the last 12 months.