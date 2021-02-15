United Textiles Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, up 1.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore in December 2020 up 1.55% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 1300% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

United Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

United Textiles shares closed at 3.76 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -47.19% returns over the last 12 months.