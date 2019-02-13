United Textiles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 60.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2018 down 60.93% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 103.79% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 67.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2017.

United Textiles shares closed at 6.86 on January 24, 2019 (BSE)