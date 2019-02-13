United Textiles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 60.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2018 down 60.93% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 103.79% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 67.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2017.
United Textiles shares closed at 6.86 on January 24, 2019 (BSE)
|
|United Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.30
|1.59
|3.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.04
|Total Income From Operations
|1.30
|1.59
|3.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.62
|1.08
|2.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|-0.03
|0.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.07
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.05
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|0.34
|0.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.08
|0.29
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.09
|0.30
|Interest
|0.06
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.21
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited