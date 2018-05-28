App
May 28, 2018 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Spirits up over 2% as global brokerages hail Q4 show; Jefferies hikes target price to Rs 3,400

The company's Q4FY18 net profit was at Rs 211 crore against loss of Rs 104 crore in a year ago period.

United Spirits’ shares rose over 2 percent intraday on Monday as investors reacted to the company’s March quarter results.

The company's Q4FY18 net profit was at Rs 211 crore against loss of Rs 104 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue from operation rose 6.4 percent at Rs 6900.4 crore on strong growth in the Prestige and above segment as well as the benefit from lapping the impact of demonetization and the highway ban were partially offset by the one - off impact of the operating model changes.

The operating profit or EBITDA was at Rs 274 crore and margin was at 12.6 percent.

Global brokerages are upbeat on the stock, particularly on the strong growth outlook as well as good management commentary, among others.,

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Maintain Outperform

Credit Suisse said that there was strong volume growth outlook for FY19, margin should also improve, it said. Having said that, it was a miss on earnings for FY18 and that was driven by very high growth in advertising spends in the second half of FY2018. Ad spends will not rise further from these levels and may even reduce slightly, the brokerage said in a report.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Maintain Outperform | Target: Rs 4,000

CLSA said that the firm delivered strong double digit volume growth for P&A. further, the management commentary was fairly positive.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Raised to Rs 3,400 from Rs 3,250

Jefferies said that Q4 results was operationally strong. Recovery in P&A & popular suggests improved traction on strategy implemented. Further, the margin improvement will be gradual and is priced in, it said.

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Cut to Rs 3,550 from Rs 3,580

JPMorgan said that the company has a favorable growth outlook for FY19. Mix improvement & cost focus remain core to margin growth strategy, it further added.

