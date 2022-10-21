 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
United Spirits Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,879.70 crore, down 64.66% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,879.70 crore in September 2022 down 64.66% from Rs. 8,148.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 563.00 crore in September 2022 up 105.93% from Rs. 273.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 454.00 crore in September 2022 up 5.8% from Rs. 429.10 crore in September 2021.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 7.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in September 2021.

United Spirits shares closed at 830.95 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.61% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.

United Spirits
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,879.70 2,169.30 8,148.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,879.70 2,169.30 8,148.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,739.20 1,392.50 1,167.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 68.70 237.80 109.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -65.70 -349.20 88.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 148.40 166.50 166.30
Depreciation 55.90 65.30 65.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 158.40 140.30 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 384.80 307.20 6,190.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 390.00 208.90 360.10
Other Income 8.10 25.10 3.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 398.10 234.00 363.60
Interest 14.10 16.60 -1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 384.00 217.40 365.00
Exceptional Items 371.60 -38.40 0.50
P/L Before Tax 755.60 179.00 365.50
Tax 192.60 -31.30 92.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 563.00 210.30 273.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 563.00 210.30 273.40
Equity Share Capital 145.30 145.30 145.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.75 2.89 3.76
Diluted EPS 7.75 2.89 3.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.75 2.89 3.76
Diluted EPS 7.75 2.89 3.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
