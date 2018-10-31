United Spirits Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,228.10 crore, up 14.19% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2,228.10 crore in September 2018 up 14.19% from Rs. 1,951.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 258.70 crore in September 2018 up 68.97% from Rs. 153.10 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 457.30 crore in September 2018 up 31.33% from Rs. 348.20 crore in September 2017.

United Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in September 2018 from Rs. 10.53 in September 2017.

United Spirits shares closed at 562.25 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.39% returns over the last 6 months and -8.60% over the last 12 months.