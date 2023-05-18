United Spirits Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,493.80 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,493.80 crore in March 2023 up 2.41% from Rs. 2,435.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.00 crore in March 2023 up 49.78% from Rs. 136.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 354.90 crore in March 2023 down 21.57% from Rs. 452.50 crore in March 2022.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2022.

United Spirits shares closed at 796.30 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.06% returns over the last 6 months and -1.89% over the last 12 months.