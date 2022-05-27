United Spirits Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,435.10 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,435.10 crore in March 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 2,224.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.20 crore in March 2022 down 18.59% from Rs. 167.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 452.50 crore in March 2022 up 8.28% from Rs. 417.90 crore in March 2021.

United Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2021.

United Spirits shares closed at 757.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.91% returns over the last 6 months and 25.77% over the last 12 months.