 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

United Spirits Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,435.10 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,435.10 crore in March 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 2,224.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.20 crore in March 2022 down 18.59% from Rs. 167.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 452.50 crore in March 2022 up 8.28% from Rs. 417.90 crore in March 2021.

United Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2021.

United Spirits shares closed at 757.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.91% returns over the last 6 months and 25.77% over the last 12 months.

United Spirits
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,435.10 2,884.70 2,224.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,435.10 2,884.70 2,224.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,127.80 1,356.30 973.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 172.40 241.20 118.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 118.30 14.50 155.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 135.70 144.10 124.10
Depreciation 67.10 66.20 67.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 131.20 296.30 101.70
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 323.00 341.60 340.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 359.60 424.50 344.80
Other Income 25.80 1.60 6.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 385.40 426.10 350.90
Interest 12.70 33.80 27.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 372.70 392.30 323.40
Exceptional Items -173.20 -- -76.40
P/L Before Tax 199.50 392.30 247.00
Tax 63.30 101.20 79.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.20 291.10 167.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.20 291.10 167.30
Equity Share Capital 145.30 145.30 145.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 4.01 2.30
Diluted EPS 1.87 4.01 2.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 4.01 2.30
Diluted EPS 1.87 4.01 2.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #United Spirits
first published: May 27, 2022 08:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.