United Spirits Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,218.40 crore, up 10.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,218.40 crore in June 2019 up 10.26% from Rs. 2,011.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.40 crore in June 2019 up 142.8% from Rs. 81.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.20 crore in June 2019 up 89.61% from Rs. 213.70 crore in June 2018.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2018.

United Spirits shares closed at 581.95 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.55% returns over the last 6 months and 0.46% over the last 12 months.