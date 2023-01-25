 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
United Spirits Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,781.10 crore, down 3.59% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,781.10 crore in December 2022 down 3.59% from Rs. 2,884.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.50 crore in December 2022 down 62.04% from Rs. 291.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.00 crore in December 2022 down 20.58% from Rs. 492.30 crore in December 2021.

United Spirits
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,781.10 2,879.70 2,884.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,781.10 2,879.70 2,884.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,419.10 1,739.20 1,356.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 80.80 68.70 241.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 153.10 -65.70 14.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 160.80 148.40 144.10
Depreciation 63.60 55.90 66.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 276.80 158.40 296.30
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 322.70 384.80 341.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 304.20 390.00 424.50
Other Income 23.20 8.10 1.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 327.40 398.10 426.10
Interest 24.30 14.10 33.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 303.10 384.00 392.30
Exceptional Items -151.10 371.60 --
P/L Before Tax 152.00 755.60 392.30
Tax 41.50 192.60 101.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 110.50 563.00 291.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 110.50 563.00 291.10
Equity Share Capital 145.50 145.30 145.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 7.75 4.01
Diluted EPS 1.52 7.75 4.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 7.75 4.01
Diluted EPS 1.52 7.75 4.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
