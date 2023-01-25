United Spirits Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,781.10 crore, down 3.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,781.10 crore in December 2022 down 3.59% from Rs. 2,884.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.50 crore in December 2022 down 62.04% from Rs. 291.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.00 crore in December 2022 down 20.58% from Rs. 492.30 crore in December 2021.

United Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.01 in December 2021.

