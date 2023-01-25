English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    United Spirits Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,781.10 crore, down 3.59% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,781.10 crore in December 2022 down 3.59% from Rs. 2,884.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.50 crore in December 2022 down 62.04% from Rs. 291.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.00 crore in December 2022 down 20.58% from Rs. 492.30 crore in December 2021.

    United Spirits
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,781.102,879.702,884.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,781.102,879.702,884.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,419.101,739.201,356.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods80.8068.70241.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks153.10-65.7014.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost160.80148.40144.10
    Depreciation63.6055.9066.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses276.80158.40296.30
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses322.70384.80341.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax304.20390.00424.50
    Other Income23.208.101.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax327.40398.10426.10
    Interest24.3014.1033.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax303.10384.00392.30
    Exceptional Items-151.10371.60--
    P/L Before Tax152.00755.60392.30
    Tax41.50192.60101.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.50563.00291.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.50563.00291.10
    Equity Share Capital145.50145.30145.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.527.754.01
    Diluted EPS1.527.754.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.527.754.01
    Diluted EPS1.527.754.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited