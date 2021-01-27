United Spirits Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,488.70 crore, down 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,488.70 crore in December 2020 down 3.63% from Rs. 2,582.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.90 crore in December 2020 down 11.17% from Rs. 258.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.20 crore in December 2020 down 8.7% from Rs. 441.60 crore in December 2019.

United Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.56 in December 2019.

United Spirits shares closed at 635.05 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.49% returns over the last 6 months and 10.31% over the last 12 months.