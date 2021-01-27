MARKET NEWS

United Spirits Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,488.70 crore, down 3.63% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,488.70 crore in December 2020 down 3.63% from Rs. 2,582.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.90 crore in December 2020 down 11.17% from Rs. 258.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.20 crore in December 2020 down 8.7% from Rs. 441.60 crore in December 2019.

United Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.56 in December 2019.

United Spirits shares closed at 635.05 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.49% returns over the last 6 months and 10.31% over the last 12 months.

United Spirits
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,488.702,145.902,582.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,488.702,145.902,582.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,252.101,139.001,136.30
Purchase of Traded Goods144.9035.10101.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.5067.70198.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost156.00140.00126.60
Depreciation61.4057.1052.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses234.60183.50251.10
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses335.80310.90344.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax322.40212.60371.60
Other Income19.4012.8017.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax341.80225.40389.20
Interest37.7050.7045.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax304.10174.70343.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax304.10174.70343.70
Tax74.2046.3084.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities229.90128.40258.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period229.90128.40258.80
Equity Share Capital145.30145.30145.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.161.763.56
Diluted EPS3.161.763.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.161.763.56
Diluted EPS3.161.763.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #United Spirits
first published: Jan 27, 2021 07:11 pm

