United Spirits Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,582.50 crore, up 3.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,582.50 crore in December 2019 up 3.26% from Rs. 2,500.90 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 258.80 crore in December 2019 up 34.51% from Rs. 192.40 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 441.60 crore in December 2019 up 7.92% from Rs. 409.20 crore in December 2018.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.65 in December 2018.

United Spirits shares closed at 575.70 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.93% returns over the last 6 months and 5.81% over the last 12 months.