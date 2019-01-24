United Spirits Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,500.90 crore, up 10.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,500.90 crore in December 2018 up 10.5% from Rs. 2,263.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.40 crore in December 2018 up 42.84% from Rs. 134.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 409.20 crore in December 2018 up 38.29% from Rs. 295.90 crore in December 2017.

United Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.27 in December 2017.

United Spirits shares closed at 580.25 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and -22.65% over the last 12 months.