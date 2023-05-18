United Spirits sees Q4 net profit rise 7% to Rs 204 crore, revenue slumps 25% YoY

(Representative image)

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd on May 18 said its standalone net profit increased by 7.3 percent to Rs 204 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations fell 25 percent YoY to Rs 5,783 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 7,732 crore in the last fiscal.

Moreover, the total income declined to Rs 5,799 crore for the period under review as against Rs 7,749 crore in the year-ago period, United Spirits said in a regulatory filing.

The Bengaluru-based company also reported a 21 percent fall in its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to Rs 337.4 crore from Rs 428.6 crore in the same period last fiscal, while the EBIT margin decreased to 13.5 percent from 17.1 percent year-on-year.

The board also noted the resignation of John Thomas Kennedy as a non-executive non-independent director of the company from June 30. Consequently, he will also cease to be a member of the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee with effect from the aforesaid date, United Spirits added.

Meanwhile, shares of United Spirits on Thursday (May 18) closed 0.15 percent higher at Rs 797.50 apiece on BSE.