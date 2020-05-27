App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

United Spirits Q4 down 57.8% to Rs 49.3 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 116.9 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, United Spirits Ltd (USL) said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Diageo controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 57.82 percent to Rs 49.3 crore in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, mainly impacted by COVID-led disruptions in the market and consumption slowdown.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 116.9 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, United Spirits Ltd (USL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its Revenue from operations was down 11.86 percent to Rs 6,419 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 7,283.1 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Close

"The business was severely impacted in the fourth quarter by COVID-19 led disruption which was already subdued due to the ongoing consumption slowdown during the fiscal," Diageo India MD & CEO Anand Kripalu said.

related news

USL's total expenses declined 11.37 percent to Rs 6,309 crore in Q4/FY 2019-20 as against Rs 7,118.9 crore.

For the full 2019-20 fiscal, USL net profit was down 9.21 percent to Rs 620.6 crore. It was Rs  683.6 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operation in the fiscal was marginally up to Rs 28,823.7 crore. It was Rs 28,872.5 crore in 2018-19.

"During this fiscal, we experienced substantial inflation in our key raw material costs. While this resulted in significant compression in gross margin."

"While the outlook for next year remains uncertain, I am confident in the resilience of our category and our agility and ability to adapt in this difficult environment. We will continue to execute with discipline and invest prudently to meet evolving consumer needs," Kripalu said.

Shares of United Spirits Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 577.80 on the BSE, down 0.88 percent from previous close.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Business #Results #United Spirits

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India may need to pump $20 billion into coronavirus-hit state banks

India may need to pump $20 billion into coronavirus-hit state banks

Coronavirus pandemic | Aaditya Thackeray thanks actor Zoa Morani for donating plasma twice

Coronavirus pandemic | Aaditya Thackeray thanks actor Zoa Morani for donating plasma twice

French optical maker Essilor bets on business rebound as India eases COVID-19 lockdown

French optical maker Essilor bets on business rebound as India eases COVID-19 lockdown

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.