    United Spirits Q3 net profit falls 27% to Rs 214 crore

    Total income declined to Rs 6,631 crore for the period under review as against Rs 8,917 crore in the year-ago period

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 09:42 PM IST
    For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, United Spirits reported a net profit of Rs 1,023 crore as compared with Rs 632 crore in the year-ago period.

    Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 27 per cent to Rs 214 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

    The company had reported a net profit of Rs 295 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

    Total income declined to Rs 6,631 crore for the period under review as against Rs 8,917 crore in the year-ago period, United Spirits said in a regulatory filing.

    For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, the Bengaluru-based company reported a net profit of Rs 1,023 crore as compared with Rs 632 crore in the year-ago period.