App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

United Spirits Q1 net up 25.66% at Rs 181.7 crore

Consolidated total income during the period under review stood at Rs 7,296.2 crore as against Rs 6,678 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

United Spirits on July 22 reported a 25.66 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 181.7 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 144.6 crore in the year-ago quarter, United Spirits said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income during the period under review stood at Rs 7,296.2 crore as against Rs 6,678 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it added.

Commenting on the performance, United Spirits CEO Anand Kripalu said, "During the quarter, our core business was affected by general elections in line with our earlier guidance."

Close

He further said, "We trimmed down the reinvestment rate for the quarter in light of the ongoing general elections; however, it should normalise over the course of the year as investing behind our brands continues to be an area of strategic priority for us." During the first quarter, net sales of 'prestige and above' segment, which accounted for accounted for 64 per cent of net sales during the first quarter, grew 9 per cent.

related news

The popular segment, which contributed 29 per cent to total sales, grew by 2 per cent, it added. On the outlook, Kripalu said, "Looking ahead, while we remain watchful of the broader economic slowdown and its impact on the overall consumption in the near term, we remain committed to our medium-term ambition to grow top line by double digits and to improve EBITDA margin to mid-high teens."

Shares of United Spirits ended the day at Rs 599 apiece, up 2.97 per cent from the previous close in BSE.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Business #Results #United Spirits

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.