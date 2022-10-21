United Spirits Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,911.00 crore, up 16.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,911.00 crore in September 2022 up 16.09% from Rs. 2,507.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 553.10 crore in September 2022 up 89.55% from Rs. 291.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 444.90 crore in September 2022 down 5.92% from Rs. 472.90 crore in September 2021.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 7.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in September 2021.

United Spirits shares closed at 830.95 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.61% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.