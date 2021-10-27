United Spirits Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,208.80 crore, up 273.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,208.80 crore in September 2021 up 273.81% from Rs. 2,196.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 291.80 crore in September 2021 up 125.5% from Rs. 129.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.90 crore in September 2021 up 56.75% from Rs. 301.70 crore in September 2020.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2020.

United Spirits shares closed at 834.45 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.21% returns over the last 6 months and 60.97% over the last 12 months.