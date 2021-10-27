MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

United Spirits Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,208.80 crore, up 273.81% Y-o-Y

October 27, 2021 / 10:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,208.80 crore in September 2021 up 273.81% from Rs. 2,196.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 291.80 crore in September 2021 up 125.5% from Rs. 129.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.90 crore in September 2021 up 56.75% from Rs. 301.70 crore in September 2020.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2020.

United Spirits shares closed at 834.45 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.21% returns over the last 6 months and 60.97% over the last 12 months.

United Spirits
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations8,208.801,721.702,196.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8,208.801,721.702,196.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,155.301,162.001,138.10
Purchase of Traded Goods109.1054.6035.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks98.40-317.1066.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost171.10191.50143.30
Depreciation76.3074.3069.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses--86.10184.80
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6,205.80356.10337.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax392.80114.20221.40
Other Income3.807.8011.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax396.60122.00232.40
Interest6.9025.4055.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax389.7096.60176.60
Exceptional Items0.50-45.30--
P/L Before Tax390.2051.30176.60
Tax103.801.0051.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities286.4050.30125.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period286.4050.30125.50
Minority Interest5.405.204.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates291.8055.50129.40
Equity Share Capital145.30145.30145.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.110.781.82
Diluted EPS4.110.781.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.110.781.82
Diluted EPS4.110.781.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #United Spirits
first published: Oct 27, 2021 10:44 pm

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

