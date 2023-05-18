English
    United Spirits Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,502.80 crore, down 1.3% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,502.80 crore in March 2023 down 1.3% from Rs. 2,535.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.80 crore in March 2023 down 43.42% from Rs. 181.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.50 crore in March 2023 down 44.36% from Rs. 455.60 crore in March 2022.

    United Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.56 in March 2022.

    United Spirits shares closed at 796.15 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.79% returns over the last 6 months and -4.50% over the last 12 months.

    United Spirits
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,502.802,778.702,535.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,502.802,778.702,535.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials764.501,409.701,122.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods476.9080.80172.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks120.90153.10118.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost124.10161.00142.40
    Depreciation68.8064.7077.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses342.00279.00133.20
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses438.90323.30415.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.70307.10354.40
    Other Income18.0021.3023.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax184.70328.40378.20
    Interest36.0024.4016.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax148.70304.00361.70
    Exceptional Items-18.00-148.70-120.40
    P/L Before Tax130.70155.30241.30
    Tax27.50-59.1062.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.20214.40178.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.20214.40178.60
    Minority Interest----3.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.40-0.20--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates102.80214.20181.70
    Equity Share Capital145.50145.50145.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.453.022.56
    Diluted EPS1.453.022.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.453.022.56
    Diluted EPS1.453.022.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

