United Spirits Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,535.70 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,535.70 crore in March 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 2,230.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.70 crore in March 2022 down 12.94% from Rs. 208.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 455.60 crore in March 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 400.90 crore in March 2021.

United Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in March 2021.

United Spirits shares closed at 823.15 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

United Spirits
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,535.70 2,947.40 2,230.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,535.70 2,947.40 2,230.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,122.60 1,357.00 962.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 172.40 241.20 118.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 118.00 18.00 160.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 142.40 148.10 128.90
Depreciation 77.40 75.80 77.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 133.20 300.00 103.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 415.30 364.40 361.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 354.40 442.90 319.30
Other Income 23.80 0.10 4.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 378.20 443.00 323.90
Interest 16.50 39.20 33.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 361.70 403.80 290.50
Exceptional Items -120.40 -- -9.50
P/L Before Tax 241.30 403.80 281.00
Tax 62.70 108.50 77.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 178.60 295.30 203.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 178.60 295.30 203.30
Minority Interest 3.10 4.30 5.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 181.70 299.60 208.70
Equity Share Capital 145.30 145.30 145.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.56 4.22 2.94
Diluted EPS 2.56 4.22 2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.56 4.22 2.94
Diluted EPS 2.56 4.22 2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:20 am
