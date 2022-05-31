United Spirits Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,535.70 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,535.70 crore in March 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 2,230.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.70 crore in March 2022 down 12.94% from Rs. 208.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 455.60 crore in March 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 400.90 crore in March 2021.

United Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in March 2021.

United Spirits shares closed at 823.15 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)