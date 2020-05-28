United Spirits Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,990.50 crore, down 14.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,990.50 crore in March 2020 down 14.11% from Rs. 2,317.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.40 crore in March 2020 down 52.56% from Rs. 123.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.90 crore in March 2020 down 13.05% from Rs. 294.30 crore in March 2019.

United Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2019.

United Spirits shares closed at 578.20 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.71% returns over the last 6 months and 7.80% over the last 12 months.