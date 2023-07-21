United Spirits Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,808.40 crore, up 140.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,808.40 crore in June 2023 up 140.11% from Rs. 2,419.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 476.70 crore in June 2023 up 79.08% from Rs. 266.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 735.20 crore in June 2023 up 84.49% from Rs. 398.50 crore in June 2022.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.75 in June 2022.

United Spirits shares closed at 975.05 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.63% returns over the last 6 months and 19.37% over the last 12 months.