United Spirits Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,419.10 crore, up 40.51% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,419.10 crore in June 2022 up 40.51% from Rs. 1,721.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.20 crore in June 2022 up 379.64% from Rs. 55.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 398.50 crore in June 2022 up 103.01% from Rs. 196.30 crore in June 2021.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2021.

United Spirits shares closed at 865.25 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.75% returns over the last 6 months and 31.57% over the last 12 months.

United Spirits
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,419.10 2,535.70 1,721.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,419.10 2,535.70 1,721.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,404.30 1,122.60 1,162.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 237.80 172.40 54.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -346.80 118.00 -317.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 172.30 142.40 191.50
Depreciation 83.10 77.40 74.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 140.80 133.20 86.10
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 438.40 415.30 356.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 289.20 354.40 114.20
Other Income 26.20 23.80 7.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 315.40 378.20 122.00
Interest 22.50 16.50 25.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 292.90 361.70 96.60
Exceptional Items -38.40 -120.40 -45.30
P/L Before Tax 254.50 241.30 51.30
Tax -6.90 62.70 1.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 261.40 178.60 50.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 261.40 178.60 50.30
Minority Interest 5.10 3.10 5.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.30 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 266.20 181.70 55.50
Equity Share Capital 145.30 145.30 145.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 2.56 0.78
Diluted EPS 3.75 2.56 0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 2.56 0.78
Diluted EPS 3.75 2.56 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
